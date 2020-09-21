South Jersey high school delays in-person learning in wake of COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Washington Township High School in Gloucester County, New Jersey was scheduled to resume in-person classes Monday, but that has been delayed until Thursday in the wake of recent positive COVID-19 cases within the school district.Superintendent Joseph N. Bollendorf says the elementary school was forced to delay its opening due to two separate COVID-19 cases. Most recently, Bollendorf says COVID-19 cases have also impacted the high school sports teams."These things are bound to occur, but if we are all doing what we know we are supposed to do, we can control the frequency of these cases, and thereby continue to keep our schools open," Bollendorf said.According to a letter sent to parents on Sunday, district officials say they were also made aware of a large gathering of high school seniors this weekend."Unfortunately, there is much evidence to show that neither social distancing nor face coverings were in place. We have multiple students that have been determined to be close contacts of the COVID-19 cases we are currently tracing, and now have a significant concern as to whether or not students were placed at risk during this function," said Bollendorf.The school district is currently working with the health department. With the exception of the high school and Hurffville Elementary School, all other schools in the district will begin in-person classes Monday.