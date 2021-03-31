Society

2 Washington Twp. police captains retire; more than 5 decades of combined service

By
WASHINGTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two captains with the Washington Township Police Department celebrated their final police radio calls and began their retirement.

Together, they've served more than five decades.

Captains Kenneth Kennedy and Chris Pelosi both started their careers as Washington Township special officers.

Kennedy served for 30 years, and Pelosi served for 25 years, a combined 55 years.

On Wednesday, in Sewell, New Jersey, they signed off for the last time, retiring while surrounded by coworkers and family.

Both said it's bittersweet as they leave a force that's like family.

"I grew up in Washington Township, so it was nice to be able to stay here and help the residents," said Kennedy. "I have family here, so it was nice to be able to work in the town where I grew up."

"I really enjoy helping the citizens, and I really hope I made a difference," said Pelosi. "That's why I got into it to begin with."

Pelosi and Kennedy were saluted for their leadership and service to Washington Township.

After more than 50 years of combined service, they both say they are looking forward to family time and relaxation.
