Washington Twp., Uber announce program to fight DUI

WASHINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Washington Township, Gloucester County and Uber are announcing a plan to fight DUI.

The program offers township residents free Uber rides home from 16 local bars and restaurants.

The rides are paid for using funds donated by local businesses, as part of the Washington Township Saving Lives Foundation.

Township officials said the program follows the success of a similar safe rides initiative launched in 2015 by Evesham Township, which became the first municipality to pay for residents' Uber rides home as a means of reducing instances of drunk driving.

HOW IT WORKS

-Make sure you have the Uber app installed, available for free download on iOS or Android devices

-Free rides are available during the following program hours: Monday-Thursday, 9pm-1am and Friday-Sunday 9pm-2am

-Open the Uber app in Washington Township at any of the local establishments listed below.

-Enter a destination within Washington Township and the Uber app will display an upfront price of $0.00 when using uberX or uberPOOL

-The ride must be requested during the eligible program hours and end within Washington Township for the discount to apply

LOCAL BARS & RESTAURANTS (listed alphabetically)

1. Applebees Neighborhood Grill & Bar

2. Brunswick Zone
3. Divots Bar & Restaurant at Wedgewood Country Club
4. Greenwood Park Bells Lake Community Club
5. House of Brews
6. Knights of Columbus Home Assoc of Washington Twp.
7. Otts on The Green
8. Outback Steakhouse
9. PJ Whelihans Washington Brew Works
10. Ruby Tuesday

11. Terra Nova
12. TGI Friday's Restaurant
13. The Village Pub
14. The Whitman Diner
15. Whitman Square Men's Club
16. Yoshimoto

