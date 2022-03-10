crime

Philadelphia jewelry store owner pleads guilty to money laundering, other offenses

Prosecutors said Wasim Shazad sold several pieces of jewelry to an undercover IRS agent, who paid cash for the items.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philadelphia jewelry store owner pleads guilty to money laundering

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store owner on Philadelphia's Jeweler's Row will now spend years behind bars on money laundering charges, officials said.

Authorities said Wasim Shazad, of Norristown, Pa., pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering and failure to file a record of financial transaction.

Prosecutors said Shazad sold several pieces of jewelry to an undercover IRS agent, who paid cash for the items.

Shazad never reported those payments to the government, authorities said.

Authorities raided his store V Jewelers on 8th and Sansom Streets back in 2017.

He was charged with fencing jewelry stolen from high-end homes in Montgomery, Chester, and Delaware counties.

Shazad faces a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine, and full restitution paid to the IRS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiaphiladelphia newscrimeirsjewelry
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man critically injured in Kingsessing shootout: Police
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
Cheltenham, Philly police search for suspects in crime spree
Man charged in triple stabbing that injured mom, 2 kids in Mayfair
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot in SW Philly, marking city's 99th homicide in 2022
Philly man in fight with city after recycling truck damages car
It's personal: Nets, 76ers meet after Simmons-Harden swap
Giant venomous spider poised to spread across East Coast: scientists
Attack on Ukraine hospital kills 3, wounds 17, officials say
South Jersey father charged with killing 6-year-old son
AccuWeather: Watch out for slick spots this morning
Show More
Man critically injured in Kingsessing shootout: Police
Surging diesel prices hitting trucking industry hard
Bill banning teaching LGBTQ+ issues has ripple effect in Pa.
Delaware police chase ends with crash in Pennsylvania
Russian attack hits Ukraine maternity hospital, officials say
More TOP STORIES News