The banks of the Sarayu River in India were illuminated with 301,152 oil lamps for Diwali, setting a Guinness World Record for the largest display of lights.The lights were lit up simultaneously in the Northern Indian city of Ayodhya. The luminous exhibit topped the previous record set in a nearby state in 2016, per Guinness.Diwali is one of the biggest festivals in India and commemorates the triumph of good over evil with glistening lights and delicious food. It is celebrated around the world by followers of the Hindu faith and beyond.