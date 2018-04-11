U.S. & WORLD

WATCH: Cruise ship crashes into dock at Honduran port

EMBED </>More Videos

Eyewitness video shows MSC Armonia sideswiping the dock at the Port of Roatan as onlookers watched from a nearby deck. (Alexandra Dixon, Skyler Brooks/Facebook)

Danny Clemens
COXEN HOLE, Honduras --
Cameras were rolling as a cruise ship collided with the dock at a Honduran port Tuesday.

The collision happened around 8 a.m. local time, according to authorities with the Port of Roatan, an island port in the Gulf of Honduras. Eyewitness video shows the vessel sideswiping the pier as onlookers watched from a nearby deck.

Port authorities identified the vessel as the Armonia, a cruise ship owned by the Swiss company MSC. There were 1,800 passengers aboard the Armonia at the time of the collision, according to port authorities, none of whom were injured. There were also no harmful substances spilled into what they called an "environmentally sensitive area."

"The important thing is that there were no human losses or damage to the environment. Everything else can be repaired," Kenia Lima, president of the port's board of directors, said in a news release.

The Armonia departed for Belize Wednesday after the vessel and the pier were assessed for damage. According to MSC's website, the 13-deck ship can carry up to 2,679 and travel at a maximum speed of 20.1 knots.

MSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldcruise shipboat accident
U.S. & WORLD
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Woman says she was fired from job for being pregnant
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News