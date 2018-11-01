A California third-grader was a big winner on Halloween, and it had nothing to do with his candy haul.Ryker Dunn, a 9-year-old adopted from China, celebrated his first Halloween in style thanks to a custom wheelchair costume that made him the talk of Lincoln Elementary School.The handcrafted wheelchair, given to Dunn during a surprise reveal at the school, was donated by non-profit Magic Wheelchair. It features a blue whale and a colorful dragon wrapped up in one, representing two of the characters from Ryker's favorite book, "The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend."Candy is nice, but we're guessing this treat will produce elation that lasts a little longer.