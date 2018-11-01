Custom wheelchair costume gives 9-year-old a memorable Halloween

California third-grader adopted from China gets a special treat to celebrate his first Halloween.

KINGSBURG, CALIF --
A California third-grader was a big winner on Halloween, and it had nothing to do with his candy haul.

Ryker Dunn, a 9-year-old adopted from China, celebrated his first Halloween in style thanks to a custom wheelchair costume that made him the talk of Lincoln Elementary School.

The handcrafted wheelchair, given to Dunn during a surprise reveal at the school, was donated by non-profit Magic Wheelchair. It features a blue whale and a colorful dragon wrapped up in one, representing two of the characters from Ryker's favorite book, "The Adventures of Beekle: The Unimaginary Friend."

Candy is nice, but we're guessing this treat will produce elation that lasts a little longer.
