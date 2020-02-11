2020 Presidential campaign takes aim at Pennsylvania

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5915587" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia City Council proposes to end the 'resign-to-run' rule and end term limits for councilpersons. Plus, the panelists weigh in on the Abington School Board Member's comments about police and minority students.

Our panelists share their Inside Stories of the Week.

The 2020 Presidential campaign is starting to simmer in Pennsylvania. Inside Story takes a look at how Pa has become the epicenter of the race in recent weeks.Presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg (D) rallies in Philadelphia, while Vice President Mike Pence attends a local rally in support of school choice. Plus, a rundown of how local senators voted on the impeachment trial.Our panelists dish on four topics that warrant more attention.This week's panel is comprised of host Matt O'Donnell, David Dix, Alison Young, Sharmain Matlock-Turner and Sam Katz.