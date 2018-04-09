Add these three restaurants to your suburban dining experience

We visit some restaurants in the burbs. (WPVI)

New Restaurants in the 'burbs
Delicious eats are popping up all over the suburbs. Karen Rogers rounds up a few restaurants in the radius drawing a lot of attention!
Imbibe Food & Drink
101 Ford St, Conshohocken, PA 19428
* Imbibe is set to open in April 2018.

Miss Winnie's | Facebook
211 E Market St, West Chester, PA 19382
Center Square Tavern
Woolwich Township, NJ 08085

Serving Brunch Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • Social hour: 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Everyday
  • $1 off all drafts
  • $5 Bartenders choice glasses of wine
  • Half off appetizer from the kitchen

Late Night social hour 9 p.m. to close, Sunday - Thursday
  • $1 off all drafts
  • $5 Bartenders choice glasses of wine
  • Half off appetizer from the kitchen choice

----------
