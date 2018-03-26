Alicia Vitarelli previews the third annual Chinese Lantern Festival at Historic Franklin Square.
Chinese Lantern Festival (Nightly, May 1 - June 30; Closed May 17)
Franklin Square
200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
