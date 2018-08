Escape to the Poconos for this women's wellness retreat. Use the code '6abc' to receive a $50 discount on any Rise Gathering.357 Meadowbrook Drive, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006215-805-4095May 18-20 - Pocono Mountains----------Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.