Six Things to Do Holiday Theme
Philadelphia is full of holiday traditions. Alicia Vitarelli narrows it all down to six things that should top your list.
Comcast Lobby Show
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103
Showtimes: Daily at the top of each hour, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., excluding weekdays at 5 p.m
Old City Tree
239 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106
The Old City Holiday Market will take place every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 23.
Macy's Light Show and Christmas Village
1300 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Showtimes: Through Dec. 31, at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Macy's is closed on Christmas Day.
Macy's Santaland And Dicken's Village times: Daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
*Santa is available through Dec. 24 while Dickens Village will be open until Dec. 31.
Breakfast with Santa at the Philadelphia Zoo
Dec. 16, 22 and 23; Seatings at: 8:30-9:30 a.m.; 9:30-10:30 a.m.
A Very Philly Holiday at One Liberty Observation Deck
Explore the dazzling lights of the Miracle on South 13th Street along with the elaborate costumes and history of The Nutcracker Ballet and Mummer's Parade, all without leaving the building. Dash, dance, or prance your way up to the 57th floor for the jolliest views in the city. Exhibit runs through Jan. 1.
A Very Philadelphia Holiday
Meet and Greet with The Grinch
Dec. 16 2-4 p.m.
As cuddly as a cactus, as charming as an eel, come up to the 57th floor to meet everyone's fa-vorite toy thief, The Grinch! Visitors young and old are welcome to come say hello to the grumpy green man, and your heart will grow three sizes when you see our amazing holiday views. Don't miss our make and take craft table where kids can design their own ornaments.
Bar 57's Ugly Sweater Party | Tickets $10
Dec. 19 6-8 p.m.
Back for one night only, Bar 57 returns for our first-annual Ugly Sweater Party. Enjoy light bites and pay-as-you-go spirits at Philly's highest holiday pop-up bar. See the city's most attractive views while wearing the ugliest sweater in your closet.Special guests, Mummer's Fralinger String Band will be onsite for festive performances.
Midnight From The Top | Register
Philadelphia's highest New Year's Eve Celebration!
Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Deck the Hall Light Show | Show info
Dilworth Park
1 S 15th Street (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102
Hours: through Dec. 20: Sun-Thurs: 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Fri- Sat: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
December 21 - January 1
Daily: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Winter Garden | Facebook
Dilworth Park
1 S 15th Street (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102
Hours: Daily from 6 a.m..-1 a.m.
Chase presents Franklin Square Holiday
Old City's historic Franklin Square is all decked out for the holidays with a free light show and lots of festive family fun.
Franklin Square Holiday Festival Presented by CHASE & Electrical Spectacle Presented by PECO
200 N 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106
Nightly through New Year's Eve
Ford Go Further Presents: Christmas City, Bethlehem, PA
Jeannette Reyes takes us to the little town of Bethlehem, packed with big entertainment for the holidays.
Bethlehem | Facebook | Christkindlmarkt
SteelStacks 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015
Runs weekends until December 23
Hotel Bethlehem | Facebook
437 Main St, Bethlehem, PA 18018
Longwood Gardens Holidays
Melissa Magee shows off some of the highlights from this year's Longwood Gardens Christmas.
Longwood Gardens | Facebook
A Longwood Christmas (through Jan. 6)
1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348
Holiday cocktails Recipes
Some local bartenders share the gift of holiday cocktails you can make at home. Jeannette Reyes shows us how it's done.
Founding Farmers King of Prussia | Facebook
King of Prussia Town Center, 255 Main Street #180, King of Prussia, PA 19406
The American
- Heat a glass with boiling water
- Add a bar spoon of amaro to heavy cream and whip
- In heated glass add 1 ounce whiskey
- Half ounce Demerara syrup
- To make demerara syrup heat equal parts water and demerara sugar until dissolved
- Fill with coffee, leave room at the top.
- Top with whipped cream.
Mistral King of Prussia | Facebook
160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Partridge in a Pear Tree
- In a cocktail shaker add 2 ounces of bourbon
- Add ounce of any Tawny Port wine
- Add pear syrup
- Use equal parts pear puree and simple syrup
- Add 2 dashes of Angostura bitters
- Shake and strain into coupe cocktail glass
- Garnish with poached pear
Revolution Chop House | Facebook
The Valley Forge Casino Resort
1160 1st Ave, King of Prussia, PA 19406
Cocktail: The Apple Poinsettia
- In a cocktail shaker, add 2 ounces Crown Royal Regal Apple
- Add a half ounce of Sour Apple Pucker
- Add a couple dashes of cranberry juice
- Shake with ice..
- Rim cocktail glass with cinnamon sugar
- Pour cocktail through strainer
- Garnish with cinnamon stick
Last-minute gifts and stocking Stuffers
Melissa Magee gathers some last minute stocking stuffers for the holiday season.
Anthony Jewelers | Facebook
17 East Broad Street,Palmyra, N.J. 08065
Philadelphia Home and Garden Show (Feb. 15-17) | Event info
Greater Philadelphia Expo Center At Oaks
Oaks, PA
PHS Philadelphia Flower Show (March 2-10) | Facebook
Pennsylvania Convention Center
12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Resolutions at Café Capriccio & New Vernick at New Four Seasons Hotel
Karen Rogers takes us for a look at a new coffee bar and a café turned pop up for the new year.
Vernick Coffee Bar | Facebook
1800 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-419-5052
Resolutions at Cappricio Café and Bar | Event info & menu | Facebook
110 N. 16th Street
215-735-9797
New Year's Eve Plans
It's time to get your party hat and noisemakers ready! New Year's Eve is coming up fast, and Melissa Magee found some places for you to ring in the new year!
- Xfinity Live | Tickets
- Philadelphia Orchestra | Tickets
- Spirit of Philadelphia | Tickets
- Sugar House Casino | Tickets
- Kimmel Center New Year's Day Celebration | Free event info
FYI Loves the Arts: "Matilda"
Matilda plays at the Walnut Street Theatre Thru Jan. 6
Walnut Street Theatre | Buy tickets
825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-574-3550
Shelter Me
David Murphy focuses on rehoming pit bulls with Bella Reed Pit Bull Rescue in this week's Shelter Me.
Bella-Reed Pit Bull Rescue
