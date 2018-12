Six Things to Do Holiday Theme

Chase presents Franklin Square Holiday

Ford Go Further Presents: Christmas City, Bethlehem, PA

Longwood Gardens Holidays

Holiday cocktails Recipes

Heat a glass with boiling water

Add a bar spoon of amaro to heavy cream and whip

In heated glass add 1 ounce whiskey

Half ounce Demerara syrup

To make demerara syrup heat equal parts water and demerara sugar until dissolved

Fill with coffee, leave room at the top.

Top with whipped cream.

In a cocktail shaker add 2 ounces of bourbon

Add ounce of any Tawny Port wine

Add pear syrup

Use equal parts pear puree and simple syrup

Add 2 dashes of Angostura bitters

Shake and strain into coupe cocktail glass

Garnish with poached pear

In a cocktail shaker, add 2 ounces Crown Royal Regal Apple

Add a half ounce of Sour Apple Pucker

Add a couple dashes of cranberry juice

Shake with ice..

Rim cocktail glass with cinnamon sugar

Pour cocktail through strainer

Garnish with cinnamon stick

Last-minute gifts and stocking Stuffers

Resolutions at Café Capriccio & New Vernick at New Four Seasons Hotel

New Year's Eve Plans

Xfinity Live | Tickets

Philadelphia Orchestra | Tickets

Spirit of Philadelphia | Tickets

Sugar House Casino | Tickets

Kimmel Center New Year's Day Celebration | Free event info

FYI Loves the Arts: "Matilda"

Shelter Me

This weekend FYI Philly is celebrating the holidays with a list of things to do and places to see and last minute shopping ideas. We round up eye-catching holiday displays in the city and the suburbs. We visit Christmas City - Bethlehem, PA, named one of the top Christmas destinations in the country. Plus we round up some last-minute shopping ideas and give some top destinations to celebrate New Year's Eve.FYI Philly airs Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday night after Action News and Sports Sunday.Philadelphia is full of holiday traditions. Alicia Vitarelli narrows it all down to six things that should top your list.1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103Daily at the top of each hour, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., excluding weekdays at 5 p.m239 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA 19106The Old City Holiday Market will take place every Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. through Dec. 23.1300 Market St, Philadelphia, PA 19107Through Dec. 31, at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Macy's is closed on Christmas Day.Macy's Santaland And Dicken's Village times: Daily from 10 a.m.-7 p.m.*Santa is available through Dec. 24 while Dickens Village will be open until Dec. 31.Dec. 16, 22 and 23; Seatings at: 8:30-9:30 a.m.; 9:30-10:30 a.m.Explore the dazzling lights of the Miracle on South 13th Street along with the elaborate costumes and history of The Nutcracker Ballet and Mummer's Parade, all without leaving the building. Dash, dance, or prance your way up to the 57th floor for the jolliest views in the city. Exhibit runs through Jan. 1.Dec. 16 2-4 p.m.As cuddly as a cactus, as charming as an eel, come up to the 57th floor to meet everyone's fa-vorite toy thief, The Grinch! Visitors young and old are welcome to come say hello to the grumpy green man, and your heart will grow three sizes when you see our amazing holiday views. Don't miss our make and take craft table where kids can design their own ornaments.Dec. 19 6-8 p.m.Back for one night only, Bar 57 returns for our first-annual Ugly Sweater Party. Enjoy light bites and pay-as-you-go spirits at Philly's highest holiday pop-up bar. See the city's most attractive views while wearing the ugliest sweater in your closet.Special guests, Mummer's Fralinger String Band will be onsite for festive performances.Philadelphia's highest New Year's Eve Celebration!Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.1 S 15th Street (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102through Dec. 20: Sun-Thurs: 5:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m.Fri- Sat: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.December 21 - January 1Daily: 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m.1 S 15th Street (West Side of City Hall), Philadelphia, PA 19102Daily from 6 a.m..-1 a.m.Old City's historic Franklin Square is all decked out for the holidays with a free light show and lots of festive family fun.200 N 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106Nightly through New Year's EveJeannette Reyes takes us to the little town of Bethlehem, packed with big entertainment for the holidays.SteelStacks 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, PA 18015Runs weekends until December 23437 Main St, Bethlehem, PA 18018Melissa Magee shows off some of the highlights from this year's Longwood Gardens Christmas.A Longwood Christmas (through Jan. 6)1001 Longwood Rd, Kennett Square, PA 19348Some local bartenders share the gift of holiday cocktails you can make at home. Jeannette Reyes shows us how it's done.King of Prussia Town Center, 255 Main Street #180, King of Prussia, PA 19406160 N Gulph Rd, King of Prussia, PA 19406The Valley Forge Casino Resort1160 1st Ave, King of Prussia, PA 19406Melissa Magee gathers some last minute stocking stuffers for the holiday season.17 East Broad Street,Palmyra, N.J. 08065Greater Philadelphia Expo Center At OaksOaks, PA12th & Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA 19107Karen Rogers takes us for a look at a new coffee bar and a café turned pop up for the new year.1800 Arch Street Philadelphia, PA 19103215-419-5052110 N. 16th Street215-735-9797It's time to get your party hat and noisemakers ready! New Year's Eve is coming up fast, and Melissa Magee found some places for you to ring in the new year!Matilda plays at the Walnut Street Theatre Thru Jan. 6825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-574-3550David Murphy focuses on rehoming pit bulls with Bella Reed Pit Bull Rescue in this week's Shelter Me.----------Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.