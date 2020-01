EMBED >More News Videos Mike Bloomberg is on a staff hiring spree in Philadelphia and other parts of Pennsylvania. Plus, Cory Booker drops out the race.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro joined the show as this week's newsmaker to sounds off on a host of topics, including his bid for re-election, keeping children safe and state law enforcement.The panelists discussed New Jersey Senator Cory Booker ending his bid for the presidency, while Mike Bloomberg is on a staff hiring spree in Philadelphia and other parts of Pennsylvania.The panel finishes off the show with their Insider Stories of the Week.This week's panel is comprised of host Tamala Edwards and guests David Dix, Ajay Raju, Alison Young and Sam Katz.