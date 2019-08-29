WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia police hold press conference on missing teen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon in connection with a missing teen case.Police say 14-year-old Amiyah Freeman last had contact with her family on August 24.Police say she is known to frequent the areas of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue and Fox Street & Hunting Park Avenue.She is described as standing 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.Police are expected to reveal more information during a press conference expected to begin at any moment.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.