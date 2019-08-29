WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia police hold press conference on missing teen

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are holding a press conference on Thursday afternoon in connection with a missing teen case.

Police say 14-year-old Amiyah Freeman last had contact with her family on August 24.

Police say she is known to frequent the areas of Broad Street and Allegheny Avenue and Fox Street & Hunting Park Avenue.

She is described as standing 5-foot 5-inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Police are expected to reveal more information during a press conference expected to begin at any moment.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsmissing girlphiladelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman arrested, charged with stabbing sisters in Brewerytown
5 in custody after shots fired at police
More than 50 guns, grenades, pipe bomb, found inside Philly home
Alex Trebek done with chemo, 'on the mend' for new season of 'Jeopardy!'
Hurricane Dorian on track for Florida after strike in Caribbean
Six Flags to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster in 2020
Masked grocery store robbers hold workers at gunpoint
Show More
Military helicopters making pit stops in Lehigh Valley
Uber attack: Video shows woman biting rideshare driver
AccuWeather: Labor Day winning weather weekend
Wawa named best fast food in Pennsylvania
'Out of a Hollywood movie': Dad saves family from fiery crash
More TOP STORIES News