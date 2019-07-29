Gilroy Garlic Festival Shooting

WATCH LIVE: Police say 3 victims, 1 suspect dead in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting

GILROY, Calif. -- Police say three victims and one suspect are dead after multiple people were shot at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday early evening.

Officials report the shooting, which also left more than a dozen hurt, was reported around 5:40 p.m.

Law enforcement sources tell ABC7 News a 3-year-old boy was among the victims killed in the shooting.

RELATED: 'I feel like he made eye contact with me': Witness describes Gilroy shooting

The conditions of the hospitalized victims injured at the annual event range from fair to critical, a hospital spokeswoman said.

Police say the shooting took place on north side of the festival. Officers were in the area and engaged with with the suspect who had a rifle.

The suspect was shot and killed.

RELATED: Band describes gunshots that rang out while they were on stage at Gilroy Garlic Festival

According to the police chief, the suspect got inside the event though the creek and used an unknown tool to cut into the fence.

A motive for the shooting is not known.

Gilroy police are asking any witnesses who have not contacted them yet to call 408-846-0583. They advise anyone looking to reunite with a loved one to call 408-846-0584.

In a tweet, Gilroy police advised anyone looking for a loved one should go to the reunification center at Gavilan College at parking lot B. They added, "The hearts of Gilroy PD and entire community go out to the victims of today's shooting at the Garlic Festival. The scene is still active."


Additionally, the ATF reported in a tweet that the agency's San Francisco Field Division is responding to the shooting.

Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a statement on Twitter, saying the shooting was "nothing short of horrific."



President Trump tweeted about the shooting, telling his followers to be "be careful and safe!"



Senator Kamala Harris says her office is monitoring the situation, "Grateful to first responders who are on the scene in Gilroy and keeping those injured by such senseless violence in my thoughts. My office is closely monitoring the situation."

EMBED More News Videos

Video posted to Twitter shows crowds fleeing after shots are fired at the Gilroy Garlic Festival.



Video on social media sites showed people running for safety at the festival.



The California festival is a nationally known three-day event that attracts thousands of garlic lovers. Sunday was the final day of the festival.

Officials said this is an active investigation and multiple agencies are assisting.

Get the latest on the deadly Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting here.
