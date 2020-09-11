september 11

WATCH: Late night newscast after the 9/11 attacks in New York City

NEW YORK -- "The unthinkable happened today. The World Trade Center, both towers, gone."

With those words, Bill Ritter, a news anchor at our New York City sister station WABC-TV, began the 11 p.m. newscast on the day that changed our city, America, and the world.

"Even now, so many years later, we will never forget. And we will never stop honoring those who died and the heroic first responders who made the ultimate sacrifice, both at the scene in Lower Manhattan and those who have suffered and died from a 9/11-related illness," WABC wrote on its website.

Watch Part 1 of WABC's newscast in the video player above.

Part 2:
EMBED More News Videos

Part 2 of Eyewitness News at 11 pm from the night of September 11, 2001.


Part 3:
EMBED More News Videos

Part 3 of Eyewitness News at 11 pm from the night of September 11, 2001.



Each year, New York City and millions around the country commemorate 9/11 with mournful ceremonies, volunteering and reading the names of those who perished.

RELATED | WABC's late night newscast hours before the 2001 attacks in New York City
EMBED More News Videos

Eyewitness News at 11 began after midnight 19 years ago, delayed by Monday Night Football. No one could have predicted what would happen the next day, a day Meteorologist Sam Champion forecasted as "sunny and pleasant."



Relatives of the victims descend on ground zero in Lower Manhattan, and the events of that terrible day and the weeks, months and years that followed are never forgotten, nor are the memories of those killed by terrorists in hijacked planes.

September 11 still shapes American policy, politics and everyday experiences in places from airports to office buildings, even if it's less of a constant presence in the public consciousness.

PHOTOS: 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City

The 9/11 commemorations are by now familiar rituals, but each year at ground zero, victims' relatives infuse the ceremony with personal messages of remembrance, inspiration and concern.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityworld trade centerseptember 119 11terror attack
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEPTEMBER 11
US remembers September 11th terror attacks on 19th anniversary
19 years later: September 11th victims remembered in Philly area
9/11 Timeline: How the September 11 attacks unfolded
Night Before 9/11: NYC newscast before terror attacks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deadly home invasions in Fox Chase, Mayfair
Organizers say shore rally canceled due to Pagan biker gang
Jeff Skversky previews the 2020 Eagles
Andy Reid's foggy face shield becomes trending topic
US remembers September 11th terror attacks on 19th anniversary
9/11 Timeline: How the September 11 attacks unfolded
Mirrors found in school bathroom; worker arrested: Police
Show More
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Less Humid This Afternoon
Philadelphia tourism might not recover until 2024
Gov. Murphy makes Juneteenth a state, public holiday
Final goodbye for NJ officer who died after life-saving act
How a NJ company is helping to pack Linc with Eagles fans
More TOP STORIES News