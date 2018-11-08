WATCH: Seniors help coach score a touchdown with sweet on-field proposal

EMBED </>More Videos

Imagine proposing while an entire football team cheers you on.

A Georgia football coach got an assist from his players to execute an unforgettable trick play.

As part of an elaborate proposal, Nafias Pickett, a wide receiver coach and recruiter at Lanier High School, enlisted his seniors to pass out compliments and roses to his girlfriend, Ashley Wilson, following a game. While Wilson distractedly collected roses, Pickett went for the sneak; dropping to a knee, pulling out an engagement ring and uttering the magic words "Will you marry me?"

With the team cheering them on, Wilson said yes.

Pretty sweet playcall, coach!

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
viral video
Top Stories
13 dead including sheriff's sergeant, gunman in Calif. bar shooting
Hero saves as many as 30 during Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia
Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after fall
76-year-old man shot while sitting in living room
Philly police officer shot, wounded in Kensington; 2 in custody
Troubleshooters: Military community without power for days
Show More
Patients of Lehigh Valley dentist told to get tested for HIV, hepatitis
Local high school installs new gun-detection technology
AccuWeather: Sunny and Chilly Today, Wet Friday Night
Man customizes coat to avoid airline fees
VIDEO: Man falls through ceiling of Waffle House
More News