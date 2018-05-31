WATCH: Wildwood police release bodycam video of beach arrest

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the full video released by police showing the incident between officers and the 20-year-old woman. (WPVI)

WILDWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
Wildwood police have released body camera video of a confrontation between officers and a 20-year-old woman on the beach this past Saturday afternoon whom authorities accused of underage drinking.

Attorney: Wildwood officers arresting client was 'overreaction'
The attorney for the 20-year-old Philadelphia woman who was accused of underage drinking and arrested on a Wildwood beach is speaking out.


A video taken by a bystander, which showed one officer punch the woman, went viral earlier in the week.

Wildwood police said the delay in releasing the bodycam video was due to hiding the identities of others on the beach not involved in the incident.

Now that it's been released, the video is offering another view of the viral incident from Memorial Day Weekend.

EMBED More News Videos

Wildwood police release arrest video: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 10 p.m., May 30, 2018.



The bodycam video shows 20-year-old Emily Weinman of Kensington getting breathalyzed by a Wildwood police officer, after having been approached for suspicion of underage drinking.

Weinman places a call to her aunt who is of age, who she said brought the alcohol.

After a back and forth between Weinman and the officer, she refuses to give the officer her whole name.

The officer then goes after Weinman, who backed away from him.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch the report from Trish Hartman on Action News at 6 p.m. on May 30, 2018.



According to the police statement, she is seen striking the officer on the torso, which also turns off the body camera, according to police.

During the struggle, police say the camera resumes recording.

The officer can be seen striking Weinman in the head, and she is handcuffed and walked to a police car.

The officers involved in the incident have been identified as Ptlm. Thomas Cannon, Ptlm. John Hillman, and Ptlm. Robert Jordan.

In a statement released by Wildwood police, they said: "This matter is still under investigation, however, in an effort to insure transparency with the public we serve, it was imperative that this video be released as soon as feasibly possible. Upon the conclusion of the investigation in the coming days, and only after final review by the Cape May County Prosecutors Office, the Wildwood Police Department will release the findings and outcome of the investigation."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
n.j. newsnew jersey newsbeachesarrestviral videobody camerasWildwood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Attorney: Wildwood officers arresting client was 'overreaction'
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News