Water boil advisory issued in Reading

READING, Pa. (WPVI) --
Residents in Reading, Berks County are under a Water Boil Advisory after routine monitoring found unfavorable levels of Microbial Contamination.

According to the Reading Area Water Authority, you should not drink the water without boiling it first until the advisory is lifted.

Officials say the water must boil for an entire minute and should cool down before using.

This goes for any water used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food.

