PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A massive water main break sent water shooting into the air and flooded the street in the city's Crescentville section Monday morning.It started around 3 a.m. on the 300 block of East Godfrey Avenue.Neighbors say they woke up to the sound of gushing water outside of their homes.Some reported seeing a water main break spraying about 20 feet into the air.The water was hitting electrical wires that are directly overhead, and the runoff formed a stream that flooded the street.So far there are no reports on evacuations.Traffic has been detoured in the area.