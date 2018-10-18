Water main break closes part of Girard Ave. in Fishtown

By and Nicholas Paine
FISHTOWN (WPVI) --
A 20-inch water main broke early Thursday morning at the intersection of E. Girard Avenue and Marlborough Street in Fishtown sending gushing water onto the roadway.

Philadelphia Water Department customers in the surrounding areas reported low water pressure as a result of the break.

Around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, the water department said the main had finally been shut off, and that full water service to the area would be restored soon.

Traffic problems continue to linger in the area.

E. Girard Avenue is closed from Frankford Avenue to Marlborough Street.

The Philadelphia Water Department is urging people to check with SEPTA for any possible issues on bus routes.

