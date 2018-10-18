Water main break closes part of Girard Avenue in Fishtown

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4508464" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam Video: A 20-inch water main breaks in Fishtown on October 18, 2018.

A 20-inch water main break in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia has caused major flooding and a well-traveled intersection to buckle.E. Girard Avenue is closed from Frankford Avenue to Marlborough Street. Officials say they will expand the closure to Delaware Avenue as the repairs continue.The Philadelphia Water Department received a call around 11 p.m. Wednesday of a street collapse and water gushing at E. Girard Avenue and Marlborough Street.Crews arrived and searched for the correct valves to shut off the water. Around 2:15 a.m., the water department shut off the water main.Customers in the surrounding areas reported low water pressure or no water at all. Most have had their service restored, but some homes along Girard between Frankford and Marlborough do not have water service. PWD says service will be restored for these homes later in the day.Some businesses did get water in their basements."There are some properties with water in the cellar. We'll have pump crews out here starting to pump those properties out," John DiGiulio of the Philadelphia Water Department said.PWD is urging people to check with SEPTA for any possible issues on bus routes.-----