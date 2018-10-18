Water main break closes part of Girard Avenue in Fishtown

EMBED </>More Videos

Flooding shuts down Girard Avenue in Fishtown. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on October 18, 2018.

By
FISHTOWN (WPVI) --
A 20-inch water main break in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia has caused major flooding and a well-traveled intersection to buckle.

E. Girard Avenue is closed from Frankford Avenue to Marlborough Street. Officials say they will expand the closure to Delaware Avenue as the repairs continue.

The Philadelphia Water Department received a call around 11 p.m. Wednesday of a street collapse and water gushing at E. Girard Avenue and Marlborough Street.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam Video: A 20-inch water main breaks in Fishtown on October 18, 2018.


Crews arrived and searched for the correct valves to shut off the water. Around 2:15 a.m., the water department shut off the water main.

Customers in the surrounding areas reported low water pressure or no water at all. Most have had their service restored, but some homes along Girard between Frankford and Marlborough do not have water service. PWD says service will be restored for these homes later in the day.

Some businesses did get water in their basements.

"There are some properties with water in the cellar. We'll have pump crews out here starting to pump those properties out," John DiGiulio of the Philadelphia Water Department said.

PWD is urging people to check with SEPTA for any possible issues on bus routes.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia newswater main breakphiladelphia water departmentNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
No winning Powerball tickets sold; Saturday jackpot now $430M
Dog named Magic survives collapse, neighboring home burglarized
Police seek woman behind string of corner store robberies
Car flipped onto side following crash in Winslow Twp.
Girl struck by vehicle getting off school bus in Exeter; driver sought
Wolf-like dog on the loose prompts alarm in North Wilmington
Neighbors tried to rescue victims in deadly BurlCo fire
AccuWeather: Sunny, Brisk and Cooler Today
Show More
Auto thefts are on the rise across the city
Melania Trump speaks in Philly after emergency landing
No winning Mega Millions ticket; jackpot climbs to $868M
Program brings Halloween fun to pediatric hospital patients
Thousands pay tribute to life of Gerry Lenfest
More News