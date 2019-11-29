Water main break closes portion of Cottman Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large water main break shut down a portion of Cottman Avenue early Friday.
It happened around 3 a.m. on Cottman Avenue at Keystone Street in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.
Police discovered the break while out on patrol.
The water was coming from a building then through a Jersey barrier then flowing down the street.
Cottman Avenue is closed at Keystone Street while repairs are being made.
