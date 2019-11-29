water main break

Water main break closes portion of Cottman Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A large water main break shut down a portion of Cottman Avenue early Friday.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Cottman Avenue at Keystone Street in the Tacony section of Philadelphia.

Police discovered the break while out on patrol.

The water was coming from a building then through a Jersey barrier then flowing down the street.

Cottman Avenue is closed at Keystone Street while repairs are being made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiawater main break
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
Water main break in Manayunk causes new business to close ahead of grand opening
Crews strike Frankford water main, geyser shoots into the air
Water main break floods businesses on South Street
Sansom Street reopens after nearly a year of repair work
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Sunny, Chilly Today
Man shot at SEPTA's Frankford Transportation Center
Man, 75, killed after being struck by vehicle in Chester
Shoppers flock to stores on Thanksgiving for early deals
Kite surfer seen drifting out to sea near Ocean City: Coast Guard
Cars crushed after exterior wall collapses in Cobbs Creek
Show More
100th 6abc Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade in the books!
Action News visits family celebrating Thanksgiving in Delco
Balloon knocks marcher to the ground during Macy's Parade
Whitehall Township Walmart evacuated due to possible threat
Thanksgiving at Melrose Diner is a tradition between friends
More TOP STORIES News