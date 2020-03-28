Water main break cuts service to apartments, business in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break on Saturday morning cut off service to an apartment building, a business and a school in West Philadelphia.
The 8-inch main broke Saturday morning in the 200 block of South 43rd Street.
Water could be seen gushing down the street.
Crews worked to turn off the main in order to make repairs.
A CVS store was among the buildings that lost service.
