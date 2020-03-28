Water main break cuts service to apartments, business in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break on Saturday morning cut off service to an apartment building, a business and a school in West Philadelphia.

The 8-inch main broke Saturday morning in the 200 block of South 43rd Street.

Water could be seen gushing down the street.

Crews worked to turn off the main in order to make repairs.

A CVS store was among the buildings that lost service.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west philadelphiawater main break
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pa. reports more than 500 new coronavirus cases, 12 additional deaths
90-day mortgage grace period for NJ as coronavirus cases top 11,000
Total number of coronavirus cases in Philadelphia rises above 800
Another coronavirus death reported in Del.; more than 200 cases
US Navy hospital ship Comfort heading to NYC for coronavirus aid
Many in Philadelphia ignoring stay at home order
NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
Show More
Stay-at-home order expands in Pa. as overflow facilities get ready
Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
Grandmother, 2 grandsons killed in SW Philadelphia house fire
AccuWeather: Periods Of Rain, Cooler
Fire destroys large home under construction in Newark, Delaware
More TOP STORIES News