Water main break flooded road in Havertown, Delaware County

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
A water main break is causing some detours in Havertown, Delaware County.

The break happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Eagle Road and St. Denis Lane in Havertown.

Viewer video and the Action Cam showed water flowing down the street.

Police on the scene set up barricades to block traffic.

There was no immediate word as to what caused the main to break.
