HAVERTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --A water main break is causing some detours in Havertown, Delaware County.
The break happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Eagle Road and St. Denis Lane in Havertown.
Viewer video and the Action Cam showed water flowing down the street.
#BreakingNews Water main break along Eagle Road in Havertown, PA. Traffic is getting by but a large amount of water is flowing down the street! Drive safely! @6abc pic.twitter.com/xzOrauPRLk— Chuck Purnell (@ChuckP6abc) August 21, 2018
Police on the scene set up barricades to block traffic.
There was no immediate word as to what caused the main to break.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps