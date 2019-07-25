Water main break floods businesses on South Street

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break has flooded stores on South Street.The 12-inch main erupted at 7 a.m. Wednesday between 5th and 6th streets, and the effects are still causing major headaches for merchants.City Blue showed us its flooded basement with hundreds of water-logged shoe boxes.The water department crews plan to work well into the night and hope to restore service soon, but the economic damage is still being tallied.