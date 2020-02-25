Water main break floods downtown Wilmington, Delaware intersection

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- The Wilmington Department of Public Works is on the scene of a large water main break Tuesday morning.It happened around 11 a.m. in the area of 11th and Orange streets in downtown Wilmington.City workers are investigating the exact source of the leak; motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area.Officials said there are three major water mains in the intersection, so crews are proceeding cautiously to determine where the break is and how best to repair it.There is no estimate at this time as to how long it will take to complete the repair.Public works officials also have not determined yet what businesses or residential properties may be affected, if any, by the water main break.Orange Street is closed from 10th to 11th streets and 11th Street is closed from West to Orange streets while repairs are being made.Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area of 11th and Orange streets.