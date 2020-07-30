Water main break floods Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A water main break caused some major issues in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday night.Crews were called around 10 p.m. for a water main break along the Roosevelt Boulevard near Southampton Road.Chopper 6 was over the area as cars drove through the gushing water.The break forced the southbound lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard to close.There was no immediate word on the size of the break or how many customers may be affected.