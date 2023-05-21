Water main break causes problems and road closures in Plymouth Township

According to Plymouth Township Police, residents in the area may have water but with very low pressure or no water at all.

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A water main break is causing problems in Plymouth Township, Montgomery County.

The major break has shut down Germantown Pike between Plymouth Road and Chemical Road in both directions.

The off ramp from the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Norristown is also closed due to the break.

AQUA officials are at the scene.

Officials say there is no time frame for how long the repair will take.