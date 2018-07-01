Water main break shuts down part of Roosevelt Boulevard

EMBED </>More Videos

Water main break shuts down part of Roosevelt Boulevard. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on July 1, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A water main break has shut down a stretch of the outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the boulevard near Cottman Avenue when the 8-inch main burst at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Before a water department crew arrived, water poured into the nearby McDonald's parking lot.

The crew quickly shut off the main.

Workers will return today to make the necessary repairs.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newswater main breakRoosevelt Boulevard
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
Crackdown on Philadelphia cold cases from decades ago
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Show More
Veterans job fair on Thursday in South Philadelphia
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
More News