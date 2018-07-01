Water main break shuts down part of Roosevelt Boulevard

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A water main break has shut down a stretch of the outer lanes of Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.
The Action Cam was at the scene on the boulevard near Cottman Avenue when the 8-inch main burst at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday.
Before a water department crew arrived, water poured into the nearby McDonald's parking lot.
The crew quickly shut off the main.
Workers will return today to make the necessary repairs.
