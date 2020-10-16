2 missing boaters found dead in Middletown, Delaware

By
MIDDLETOWN, Delaware (WPVI) -- Two men have been found dead after authorities say they went missing while boating in Delaware on Thursday.

Chopper 6 was over Lums Pond State Park in Middletown, New Castle County when an empty boat was found at about 12 p.m. Thursday.

According to Delaware State Police, a 63-year-old man and a 65-year-old man fell out of the boat for an unknown reason. A boater nearby attempted to rescue the men but was unsuccessful.

The bodies of both men were later found Thursday night. The identities of the men have not been released at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 302-834-2620.
