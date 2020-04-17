Wawa partners with police to distribute meals to Philadelphia families in need

PHILADELPHIA -- Wawa partnered with the Police Athletic League to distribute dozens of meals in Philadelphia's Tacony section on Friday.
Boxed lunches will continue to be handed out all month long. They will help more than 120 families in need.
The deserving families were identified by their local PAL Police Officer to receive the donation from Wawa.
All volunteers were wearing gloves and masks, and practiced social distancing while performing this act of generosity.
