Philadelphia police investigate robbery at Wawa in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery at a Wawa in the city's Rhawnhurst section early Thursday.

It happened around 3:15 a.m. at the store on the 8100 block of Castor Avenue.

Investigators said the suspect approached the cashier announced a robbery.

According to officials, the suspect made off with an unknown amount of cash and was last seen headed southbound on Castor Avenue.

There is no word on if a weapon was involved.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police
