Philadelphia police investigate robbery at Wawa in Rhawnhurst

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a robbery at a Wawa in the city's Rhawnhurst section early Thursday.
It happened around 3:15 a.m. at the store on the 8100 block of Castor Avenue.
Investigators said the suspect approached the cashier announced a robbery.
According to officials, the suspect made off with an unknown amount of cash and was last seen headed southbound on Castor Avenue.
There is no word on if a weapon was involved.
There are no reported injuries at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police
