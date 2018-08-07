'We can't stand it anymore': Chicago pastors plead for shooting 'carnage' to stop

MEGHAN KENEALLY
Pastors and community leaders in Chicago gathered on Tuesday to galvanize city residents to come together after 12 people were killed and 54 others were injured in shootings over the weekend.

Darius Randall, a local pastor, talked about the "carnage" and "evil plaguing our society."

"We have to come together as a society. We have to come together as a church," Randall said.

Pastor James Brooks said that he was out of town over the weekend but when he heard about the shootings "it broke my heart."

"We can't stand it anymore ... we must save our children," Brooks said. "Now is not the time to point fingers... it's the time to say 'What can we do?'"

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Department superintendent Eddie Johnson have also called on the community to help solve the yet-unsolved shootings from this weekend and to take action to prevent further violence.

Dr. Faran Bokhari, the chairman of the trauma team at Stroger Hospital where a number of the weekend's victims were taken, spoke about the need for "some sensible gun laws."

"The number is not that important ... what's more important is why this is happening and how do we stop it?" Bokhari said.

He noted how Illinois has very "strict" gun laws but "it doesn't help if our neighboring states don't agree with us."
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Body found in Feltonville identified as missing NY woman
Family speaks out after girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide
DA to announce findings after man shot by police near Dorney Park
Children safe, man in custody after Kensington standoff
Commissioner: Deadly police-involved shooting a tragedy
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Fetus discovered by crew on plane at NYC's LaGuardia Airport
Police release name of woman killed in Roosevelt Boulevard crash
Show More
Body recovered from Manayunk canal; foul play not suspected
Walmart worker steps in when nail salon turns away woman with cerebral palsy
Sneak peek at 30th Street Station restoration
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
Tired of waiting, neighbors fill potholes themselves
More News