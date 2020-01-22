WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Some students in Willingboro, New Jersey had a chance to learn about weather forecasting, from one of the best Wednesday.
6abc Meteorologist Karen Rogers was at Hawthorne Park Elementary School to speak to the kids.
The students are studying extreme weather and natural disasters.
Karen shared her knowledge about both, as well as how Action News viewers are part of the Action News family
6abc's Karen Rogers speaks to students about extreme weather
