Nor'easter Blog: Action News reporting on snow, rain around Philadelphia area

The Action News team is canvassed across the region to show the effects of the storm as it makes it way through.
Before we get to the ongoing timeline, click here for your latest AccuWeather forecast
2:14 p.m. - Wynnefield Heights
The snow is falling this afternoon here at our 6abc studios. pic.twitter.com/DrC3zhWWsI— Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) December 16, 2020
1:55 p.m. - Phoenixville
Snowfall getting heavier in Phoenixville. @6abc #snow #noreaster2020 pic.twitter.com/TUzO5NTVpy— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) December 16, 2020
1:44 p.m. - Cherry Hill
Snow ❄️❄️❄️ in Cherry Hill is sticking @6abc pic.twitter.com/biytd0Is5a— Beccah Hendrickson (@Beccah6abc) December 16, 2020
1:38 p.m. - South Philadelphia
BRRR 🥶 ❄️#6abcAction @6abc pic.twitter.com/DewspMQBTu— Maggie Kent (@MaggieKent6abc) December 16, 2020
1:37 p.m. - Schuylkill Expressway
SCHUYLKIll EXPRESSWAY: slow and steady as the snow falls ☃️ haven’t seen any accidents yet. @6abc pic.twitter.com/ViHrYuUwh2— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) December 16, 2020
1:03 p.m. - Phoenixville
Snow starting to fall in Phoenixville... @6abc #snow pic.twitter.com/wgWrSQnjRY— TaRhonda Thomas (@TaRhondaThomas) December 16, 2020
12:55 p.m. - Bala Cynwyd/Philadelphia
WINTER STORM: The storm has officially arrived at the Bala Cynwyd/Philadelphia line along City Avenue @6abc pic.twitter.com/8wh21ChEW8— Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) December 16, 2020
12:52 p.m. - Philadelphia
FIRST FLAKES FALLING...— Adam Joseph (@6abcadamjoseph) December 16, 2020
Just west of the city@6abcWeather @6abc pic.twitter.com/OBHvZC8gnC
