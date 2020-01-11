Weather

At least 3 found dead in storm-damaged homes in Louisiana

OIL CITY, Louisiana -- Three people were found dead in their storm-damaged homes in two Louisiana parishes.

A man was killed overnight when a tree hit his home during severe weather in Oil City, Louisiana, near Shreveport.

High winds brought down the tree onto the man's home.

He was alive for a time in the wreckage, but deputies say he eventually died after speaking to them.

So far, this is the only death reported in that parish.

An elderly couple was found dead in their demolished trailer home in Bossier Parish.

Local authorities are using K-9 teams and drones to survey the damage.

The Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma were at an enhanced risk of storms Friday, including from strong tornadoes, flooding rains and wind gusts that could exceed 80 mph (129 kph), the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The area included several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.

RELATED: Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
EMBED More News Videos

When a tree fell on a Spring home, the family inside scrambled to protect their baby.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianastormu.s. & worldman killedstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Walk-up ordering at Philly restaurants now allowed
LIVE | Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
City works to relocate homeless from airport
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Show More
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
AccuWeather: Clouds To Sun, Nice and Warm Today
More TOP STORIES News