All DART bus service in Kent and New Castle Counties will be suspended at 6 p.m. Wednesday due to the nor'easter.Riders should plan accordingly.Paratransit customers with scheduled trips after 6 p.m. in Kent or New Castle Counties will be contacted to reschedule for an earlier trip.Please callfor more information.SEPTA Wilmington/Newark Line is operating a Saturday schedule with enhanced service to Fairplay at Churchmans Crossing and Newark Stations.For information, click here for the schedule ------