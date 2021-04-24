accuweather

Pink moon: 1st supermoon of 2021 lights up night sky starting Monday

EMBED <>More Videos

1st supermoon of 2021 to rise Monday night

Get ready for the first supermoon of 2021!

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it won't really be pink! The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime, according to AccuWeather.

On Monday, April 26, the pink moon will rise as a supermoon at 11:32 p.m. ET.

It's the first in a trio of consecutive supermoons, followed by another on May 26 and the final supermoon of the year on June 24.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth.

AccuWeather recommends catching the moon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
Earth Day 2021: Facts, history about first Earth Day
4 major hurricanes forecast this Atlantic hurricane season
Zodiacal light, super pink moon and more events in April
How to see this weekend's full 'worm' moon
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lower Merion investigating COVID outbreak in 2nd grade class
Gov. Murphy to make 'major announcement' on NJ reopening
Man charged with infecting 22 people with COVID
Most memorable moments from the 93rd Oscars
Insomnia Cookies opens hidden CookieLab in South Philly
Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested
Inside Story: Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
Show More
Philly 3rd to 5th graders return for in-person hybrid learning
Full list of 2021 Oscar winners
Fire at former U.S. Pipe plant, near Amazon fulfillment center
AccuWeather: Sunny and breezy today, summer preview coming
Rally held in memory of Walter Wallace Jr.
More TOP STORIES News