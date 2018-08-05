2 Musikfest venues remain temporarily closed due to flooding

WEATHER

BETHLEHEM, PA. (WPVI) --
Thanks to the work of more than 100 people, Musikfest's Volksplatz venue will reopen today at 5 p.m., less than 36 hours after flooding hit the site.

Volksplatz music will resume with a 5 p.m. show by California-based rock and world music act Incendio, following by The National Reserve at 7 p.m. and The Amish Outlaws at 9 p.m.

In addition to music, a number of vendors will be open at Volksplatz.

Handwerkplatz and Familienplatz, the other two venues impacted by the flooding, remain closed at this time.

