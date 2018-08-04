WEATHER

3 Musikfest venues temporarily close due to flooding

BETHLEHEM, PA. (WPVI) --
Heavy rains overnight have resulted in the temporary closure of a number of Musikfest's venues.

Handwerkplatz, Familienplatz and Volksplatz are the three venues that have been affected by flooding.

While these three venues are closed as the assessment and cleanup process takes place, the rest of the festival will open as scheduled starting at noon.

All music stages, other than Volksplatz, will be opened as planned and the Daughtry concert at the Sands Steel Stage will go on as scheduled.

The flooding comes from the overflowing of the Monocacy Creek, due to the heavy rain Friday and early Saturday morning.

No injuries associated with the flooding have been reported, and the waters are already beginning to recede.

The City of Bethlehem and ArtsQuest will provide an update Saturday afternoon as the when the three sites will reopen.

