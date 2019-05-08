Weather

6abc Weather Balloon launched from Valley Forge

EMBED <>More Videos

Launch of the 6abc Weather Balloon. Adam Joseph helps send it to the sky during Action News at 4pm on May 8, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News meteorologist Adam Joseph helped launch the 6abc Weather Balloon from the Valley Forge National Historical Park on Wednesday afternoon.

It's the first of two balloons we'll be sending into the air! The next one will launch during Action News Mornings on Thursday.

LINK: Track the 6abc Weather Balloon here



We are launching the balloons to give you an up-close look at how they work.

From temperature to humidity and pressure, weather balloons are an important tool that help forecasters gather data.

Weather balloons are launched to gather high-altitude weather data critical for forecasting.

Every day, twice a day, squadrons of balloons, 900 worldwide, soar up to record conditions of the atmosphere. As the balloon moves farther away from the surface of Earth, there is less air pressure pushing against the outside of it.

EMBED More News Videos

How exactly does a weather balloon work? Cecily Tynan explains!



This allows the gas inside the balloon to expand as it rises, to four times its original size before it bursts.

The flight typically takes more than two hours to the edge of space: 25 miles high!

As soon as the balloon begins to float, instruments on board measure temperature, pressure, and relative humidity, beaming data back to computers.

An on-board GPS records the movement of the balloon as it flies up, calculating wind speed and direction at different altitudes.

All this information is fed into weather computers that create three-dimensional models. These forecast models are sent to weather stations across the country to help meteorologists create weather forecasts you depend on every single day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Jersey man indicted for alleged role in GoFundMe scam
Missing girl's stepdad changed story multiple times: Police
Charges filed in crash that killed couple headed to their wedding
Suspicious package prompts evacuations in Glassboro
Longtime Phillies exec David Montgomery dies at 72
Police: 4-year-old child is recovering after being shot in North Philly
Show More
Police release images of kids allegedly robbing woman in Society Hill
Quick-thinking bus driver saves student from passing car
90-year-old earns degree 70 years after dropping out to join US Army
Driver loses control, crashing SUV into hair salon in Delco
Firefighters on the scene of a hazmat situation in Moorestown
More TOP STORIES News