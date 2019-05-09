6abc Weather Balloon launches from Berks County; Track it now

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5292125" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> David Murphy explains the science behind the 6abc Weather Ballloon during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News meteorologist Karen Rogers launched the 6abc Weather Balloon from Farming Ridge Park in Exeter Township, Berks County on Thursday morning to give you an up-close look at how they work.Every day, twice a day, squadrons of balloons, 900 worldwide, soar up to record conditions of the atmosphere. The National Weather Service has been using these balloons since the 1930s.The instruments attached to the balloon, called a radiosonde, measure the atmospheric pressure, temperature and humidity.Weather balloons are launched to gather high-altitude weather data critical for forecasting.Joseph Maydell, an aerospace engineer who used to work for NASA, helped us prepare for the launch."With modern technology such as satellite and radar we get imagery of what's happening in the atmosphere. These radiosondes sampling the upper levels of the atmosphere provide critical data that is essential to our forecasting weather models," Maydell said.The Go Pro camera attached to the balloon will give us breathtaking views, as well as showing an inside look at how the weather is forecasted.As the balloon moves farther away from the surface of Earth, there is less air pressure pushing against the outside of it.This allows the gas inside the balloon to expand as it rises, to four times its original size before it bursts.The flight typically takes more than two hours to the edge of space: 25 miles high!As soon as the balloon begins to float, instruments on board measure temperature, pressure, and relative humidity, beaming data back to computers.An on-board GPS records the movement of the balloon as it flies up, calculating wind speed and direction at different altitudes.All this information is fed into weather computers that create three-dimensional models. These forecast models are sent to weather stations across the country to help meteorologists create weather forecasts you depend on every single day.