Every year, flooding is responsible for more deaths around the world than any other type of natural disaster.
Flash flooding is particularly dangerous because it happens so quickly.
Flooding often occurs during the spring and summer when strong storms can drop two to three inches of rain in a short period of time.
The rain falls so quickly that the ground and creeks can't absorb it. The runoff creats rapidly moving water than can sweep people and vehicles away.
It is very easy to underestimate the power of moving water.
It only takes six inches of moving water to knock a person off their feet and carry them away.
One foot of water can put a small car out of control and in danger of being swept up by flood waters.
Even larger vehicles aren't safe in flash flooding. 18 to 24 inches of flood waters can float and carry away large S.U.V.s.
Adding to the danger is that it's nearly impossible to accurately estimate the true depth of flood water. NEVER drive your car into a flooded roadway.
Turn around, don't drown, and find another route to get home safely.
6abc Weather School and Flash Flooding
