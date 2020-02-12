Weather

AccuWeather: Low humidity, Sunshine for Labor Day weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: The evening looks great with low humidity and temperatures falling through the 70s. We'll have a few patchy clouds around. The overnight low is a cool and comfortable: low 50s in the outlying suburbs & 63 in the city.

SATURDAY: It looks like a fabulous weekend, beginning with a mostly sunny, pleasant Saturday and a high of just 79.

SUNDAY: This is another mostly sunny and delightful day with a high of 83.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Look for partly sunny skies. It might be a bit more humid, but it now appears as though any showers or thunderstorms stay well north and west of our region. The high is 84.

TUESDAY: This is a partly sunny, humid day with a possible shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening. Our high is 85.

WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with muggy air locked in place and some showers and thunderstorms around. The high: 82.

THURSDAY: It's still humid with partial sunshine. The high is 82. Another spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

FRIDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy day with rain possible and a high of 80.

