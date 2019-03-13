Weather

AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain Friday

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 11 p.m. on March 12, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun will mix with a few more clouds as we move through the day. Winds are light. It's milder with a high of 53.

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a shower in the Poconos and a milder low of 41.

THURSDAY: Any morning sun gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. The high is an even milder 63.

FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some light showers at times. The high shoots all the way up to 65.

SATURDAY: The rain is gone. Sun mixes with clouds. It's blustery and cooler to start the weekend with a high around 52.

SUNDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Look for a mostly sunny, chilly day with our high dipping to 47.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some sun. A shower or two can't be ruled out. The high is around 47.

TUESDAY: This now looks like a largely sunny day with another cool high around 48.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty shower is possible. The high: 50.
