WEATHER

AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert; Downpour Threat Continues

EMBED </>More Videos

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News Mornings on August 14, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TODAY: It stays very humid and unstable with some showers and thunderstorms. The ground will be so saturated from Monday's rain that we could easily see the risk of more flash flooding. Flood Warnings also continue for portions of the Schuylkill River and Brandywine Creek. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: The upper level low that ignites the storms on Monday and Tuesday will lift away. This means we can enjoy lots of sun and just a few high clouds. It turns hot by the afternoon with moderate humidity. High 91.

THURSDAY: Expect a hot and steamy day. High 93.

FRIDAY: It remains hot and humid with heat wave #3 very likely. A pop up afternoon thunderstorm is possible late in the day with a cold front. High 94.

SATURDAY: It looks like we'll actually have a dry Saturday for a change! We'll see a good amount of sunshine and a dip in the heat and humidity. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a seasonable high of 85.

MONDAY: Clouds and sun, humid, with some isolated thunderstorms possible. High 87.

-----
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Flood conditions abound across Delaware Valley
Bystanders, officers rescue grandmother trapped on van
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
Bucks County sees flash flooding after heavy rains fall throughout the area
More Weather
Top Stories
Bystanders, officers rescue grandmother trapped on van
Manayunk businesses, resident on alert for Schuylkill flooding
Flood conditions abound across Delaware Valley
Crash outside parliament in London treated as terrorism
Fire erupts after truck crashes into pizzeria in Frenchtown
Boat catches fire on Delaware River in Tacony
46 rafters rescued from Lehigh River
Man shot execution-style near Olney home
Show More
Police: Man shot in face by family member in North Phila.
AP: Google tracks your movements, like it or not
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Police ask for help locating missing endangered woman
Photos show 'flushable' wipes clogging N.J. sewer
More News