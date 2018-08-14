AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert; Downpour Threat Continues

TODAY: It stays very humid and unstable with some showers and thunderstorms. The ground will be so saturated from Monday's rain that we could easily see the risk of more flash flooding. Flood Warnings also continue for portions of the Schuylkill River and Brandywine Creek. High 84.WEDNESDAY: The upper level low that ignites the storms on Monday and Tuesday will lift away. This means we can enjoy lots of sun and just a few high clouds. It turns hot by the afternoon with moderate humidity. High 91.THURSDAY: Expect a hot and steamy day. High 93.FRIDAY: It remains hot and humid with heat wave #3 very likely. A pop up afternoon thunderstorm is possible late in the day with a cold front. High 94.SATURDAY: It looks like we'll actually have a dry Saturday for a change! We'll see a good amount of sunshine and a dip in the heat and humidity. High 87.SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a seasonable high of 85.MONDAY: Clouds and sun, humid, with some isolated thunderstorms possible. High 87.-----