AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert; Downpour Threat Continues Through Tuesday

Parts of the area have seen 2" to 5" of rain in the last 24 hours and some have seen hardly anything. The hardest hit areas at this time have been Southeast Pennsylvania, Northern Delaware as well as northern Ocean and Monmouth Counties over in New Jersey.All of this unsettled weather is thanks to an upper level low rotating through our region. These lows are very tricky and make it hard to time exactly when heavy bands will develop and push through. They also add rotation to the atmosphere as we've seen a few waterspouts reported and possibly a funnel cloud near Oxford Chester County.TONIGHT: A strong piece of upper level energy rotates through our area overnight and could trigger another round of heavy rain overnight. Then we have to be on guard for instability downpours during the afternoon tomorrow. With the ground completely saturated there is no where for water to go so any additional rain can quickly lead to flooding problems The low is a warm, humid 71.TUESDAY: It stays very humid and unstable with some showers and thunderstorms. The ground will be so saturated from Monday's rain that we could easily see the risk of more flash flooding. High 84.WEDNESDAY: The upper level low that ignites the storms on Monday and Tuesday will lift away. This means we can enjoy lots of sun and just a few high clouds. It turns hot by the afternoon with moderate humidity. High 91.THURSDAY: Expect a hot and steamy day. High 93.FRIDAY: It remains hot and humid with heat wave #3 very likely. A pop up afternoon thunderstorm is possible late in the day with a cold front. High 94.SATURDAY: It looks like we'll actually have a dry Saturday for a change! We'll see a good amount of sunshine and a dip in the heat and humidity. High 87.SUNDAY: Partly sunny with a seasonable high of 85.MONDAY: Clouds and sun, humid, with some isolated thunderstorms possible. High 87.-----