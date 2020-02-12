PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Despite more clouds than sunshine, a strong southerly flow ahead of an approaching cold front soared the high in Philadelphia up to 61 degrees. That's 17 degrees above average and the fourth time this month temperatures hit the 60s.
TONIGHT: Some additional showers are likely later in the evening and overnight. The low is 40.
WEDNESDAY: Some early clouds may still be clearing the coast, but they're likely gone shortly after dawn. After that, we transition to mostly sunny skies. It will be brisk and a bit chilly with a cooler high of 48.
THURSDAY: A brief shot of colder air arrives. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 37.
FRIDAY: Morning lows will be in the low 20s and upper teens. We have mostly sunny skies during the day, but it remains cold with another high around 36.
SATURDAY: Our mini cold snap ends as milder air returns on a southerly flow. We'll see lots of sunshine and a more pleasant high of 50.
SUNDAY: Look for sunshine, a few patchy clouds and an even milder high of 54.
MONDAY: Clouds return and so does some rain, especially in the afternoon and at night. The high drops off a bit to 50.
TUESDAY: It's another mostly cloudy day with more rain likely, mainly in the morning. The high hits 50 again.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: After Springlike Warmth Tonight, Cooler Air Moves In
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News