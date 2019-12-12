AccuWeather: Another Soaking Rain On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was sunny, but cold today. The morning low in Philadelphia dropped to 26 degrees, with a high on only 39.
TONIGHT: Clouds will move in overnight. The low is 29 in Philadelphia. Some suburbs could end up a few degrees cooler.
FRIDAY: Low pressure will be organizing down by the Gulf Coast before paying us a visit. We'll see plenty of clouds, some showers and sprinkles in the morning and steadier rain at night. A general 1/2 to 1/5" of rain is likely. The high hits 46 and holds steady overnight.
SATURDAY: It will probably still be raining in the morning before tapering to showers in the afternoon. It will be milder with a high of 57, but breezy.
SUNDAY: Morning clouds will give way to increased sunshine during the afternoon. It's blustery with gusts in the 35 to 45 mph range. The high is a bit cooler: 49.
MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds ahead of our next storm. The high dips to 37. A mix of rain and snow arrives either late in the day or at night.
TUESDAY: Look for cloudy skies with rain likely in the morning. The high is 45.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. It is windy and chilly. The high is a colder 38.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies and a cold high of 39.
